Insider Believes Mets Still The Most Likely to Land Pete Alonso
It's the free agency saga that never ends.
With just 12 days to go before major league clubs report to spring training for mandatory full-team workouts, New York Mets franchise first baseman Pete Alonso remains without a home.
Although there has been nothing new reported regarding Alonso and his free agency, MLB insider Jon Heyman still thinks he will reunite with the Mets.
While speaking on Bleacher Report's live stream on Wednesday, Heyman said he believes the Mets still have a "decent shot" at retaining Alonso and are the "most likely" team to sign him as of this date.
That said, Alonso's free agency saga has been extremely fluid, leaving Mets brass "exhausted" as a result of difficult negotiations.
Alonso, 30, has not seen his market materialize the way he was hoping it would; The Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have been the most serious suitors and Alonso has also spoken to the Los Angeles Angels.
Heyman credited Mets On SI for first reporting that the Mets have discussed trades for Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles and Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers. New York has also checked in on Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz.
However, Heyman said he could see the Mets being more likely to go for another free agent in old friend and righty hitting first baseman/DH Justin Turner if Alonso departs.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made an offer to Turner last offseason before he ultimately signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Blue Jays. Turner, 40, had 11 homers, 55 RBI and a .259/.354/.383 slash line with a .737 OPS and 114 OPS+ in 139 games.
Turner spent the first three seasons of his big-league career with the Mets from 2011-2013.
After being sent to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, Turner hit .264/.363/.403 with a .766 OPS, a 128 OPS+, five homers and 24 RBI in 48 games -- not too shabby.
Instead of Turner, the Mets wound up landing DH J.D. Martinez at the 11th hour of spring training, opting to demote Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the regular season. Vientos, of course, later returned to snag the third base job from Brett Baty and put up a breakout season.
Will the Mets ultimately re-sign Pete Alonso? Time will tell but it's starting to get late with spring camp rapidly approaching.