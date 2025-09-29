Insider says to expect these Mets changes in the offseason
On June 12, the New York Mets had the best record in baseball (45-24) and led the NL East by 5.5 games. Three and a half months later, their season ended without a postseason berth.
The Mets went 38-55 over their final 93 games, finishing with a better record than only four teams: the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, and Colorado Rockies. Yet, despite New York's brutal second half, a wild card spot remained attainable until the very end.
With a Cincinnati Reds loss on Sunday, all the Mets needed was one more win against a below-.500 Miami Marlins team to clinch a playoff spot. But the second-most expensive team in baseball history was held scoreless in its must-win finale, ending the 2025 season with no postseason appearance to show for its $341 million payroll.
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have no plans to fire manager Carlos Mendoza following their late-season collapse. However, he added that “notable and perhaps widespread” coaching staff changes are expected this offseason.
Mendoza, 45, led the 2024 Mets to an 89-73 record and reached last year’s NLCS in his first season as manager. After Sunday’s loss, he was asked why the team fell short of expectations in 2025.
"That's a question that we're going to have to answer here because, the whole year, I kept saying, 'We've got the talent, we've got the talent,' and here we are — we're going home," Mendoza said. "I take responsibility. I'm the manager. It starts with me, and I've got to take a long look here — how I need to get better. That was a message to the whole team as well. This is unacceptable."
Defensively, the Mets committed 19 errors over their final 29 games of the season. They also suffered from mental lapses that allowed free bases, gave up extra runners, and extended innings—failing to cover bases, missing cutoff men, and neglecting to back up plays.
The Mets’ offense finished 2025 ranked sixth in OPS (.753), 14th in batting average (.249), fifth in home runs (224), ninth in runs scored, and 21st in strikeouts (1,325). They were also top-three in OPS with runners in scoring position (.806) but struggled to rally late in games, finishing the year with an 0-70 record when trailing after eight innings.
Ultimately, pitching was what haunted the Mets most down the stretch. Over the last month of the season, their staff combined for a 5.19 ERA (27th in MLB) and 1.39 WHIP (26th).
With the exception of top pitching prospect Nolan McLean, who debuted in mid-August, the Mets’ rotation struggled to provide consistent length. Their starters ranked 27th in innings pitched (796) this year, overtaxing a bullpen that had its own issues.
Mendoza had 11 pitchers available on Sunday, but when things got rocky in the fourth inning, he turned to Ryne Stanek, who entered the game with a 5.01 ERA. Stanek promptly allowed RBI doubles to two of the three batters he faced before Tyler Rogers entered and allowed two more runs to score.
The Mets do have a promising trio of rookie starters to build their rotation around heading into 2026, but outside of those three, plenty of uncertainty surrounds the pitching staff.
Questions also remain about the futures of two of their All-Stars—first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz—who both have the ability to opt out after the World Series. Alonso has already stated he intends to re-enter free agency, while Díaz told the media Sunday that he plans to talk to his family before making a decision.