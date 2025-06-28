Jeff McNeil emerging as potential answer in center field
As the 2025 season has officially reached the halfway point, the New York Mets have relied on their depth to narrowly lead the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
While there have been challenges trying to get all the position players consistent playing time, there have also been emergences, as seen with Jeff McNeil in center field recently.
McNeil, 33, has primarily been known as a second baseman, but his versatility has always been an underrated, defining, and beneficial aspect of his game. This season, he's played the outfield in 26 games, including an increasingly regular role in center, a position he hadn't played since 2023.
Despite the unfamiliarity, his defense has been very efficient. From quality reads and even a recent home run robbery, McNeil has looked relatively comfortable in center.
In addition to his recent defensive prowess, McNeil has bounced back offensively in June, after hitting just .222 in May. Not only has his average risen significantly, his power numbers have increased with eight home runs and a slugging percentage just shy of .500.
When asked if there is a possibility of McNeil taking the bulk role in center field, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed confidence in the 2022 batting champion.
"We feel comfortable," said Mendoza. "I could see a scenario where Jeff goes out there, and he allows to keep some of these younger players getting reps in the infield as well."
Center field has been and remains a question mark in the Mets' lineup. While Tyrone Taylor has dazzled defensively, his offensive production has not matched his defensive abilities, as he's hit just .224 and sports an on-base percentage below .300. Offseason acquisition Jose Siri hasn't fared much better, as he saw a recent setback recovering from a fractured tibia, and doesn't appear to be close to returning.
As McNeil sees more exposure in center field, now having played four games there this week, he's filled in efficiently while providing more balance and consistency to that role. More importantly, it enables more reps for the 'Baby Mets' in the infield; McNeil's versatility has given Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio more starts, and in response, both have seen success in the bottom of the order.
While the Mets may still pursue a center fielder to acquire before the trade deadline, Jeff McNeil certainly has made a stellar recent impression in center, complicating matters in an already deep New York lineup.