Jose Iglesias still not viewed as a fit for the Mets
Injuries have already begun to plague the New York Mets this spring and the calendar hasn't even reached March yet.
After leaving Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with a dislocated left shoulder, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Monday that infielder Nick Madrigal fractured the shoulder and will be out "for a long time."
New York signed Madrigal this offseason to a one-year deal. The expectation for him was to serve as a backup infielder/utility player due to his versatility, with experience at shortstop, third base, and second base throughout his career.
With the infielder not expected back anytime soon, veteran infielder Jose Iglesias has been frequently mentioned as the right player to fill in for Madrigal. But even though Iglesias has made it clear about his desire to return for the 2025 season, don't expect the "OMG" star to be on the playing field for the Mets.
In a February 24 article for Newsday, Tim Healey reported that the Amazins' still don't view the 35-year-old as a fit on the ballclub, even in light of Madrigal's brutal injury.
"They still view Iglesias as 'not a fit' for their roster, according to a person familiar with the Mets’ thinking. That leaves them with several in-house options, none ideal, to replace Madrigal as the backup infielder," Healey wrote.
The Mets signed Iglesias to a minor league deal last offseason after not appearing in a major league game in nearly two years. And once the Mets called him up to the majors on May 31, he immediately made an impact.
In 85 games, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBI, while closing out the regular season with a 22-game hitting streak. In addition to his offensive production and slick defense, Iglesias debuted his hit single "OMG", which quickly became the team's unofficial theme song throughout the rest of the 2024 season and into the postseason.
Despite his breakout season and status as a clubhouse fixture, those "in-house options" Healey referred to are expected to fill in while Madrigal is on the shelf.
"In his absence, the Mets can turn to [Luisangel] Acuña, [Brett] Baty or Donovan Walton, an offseason minor-league signee," he wrote. Healey also wrote that Walton is expected to get more reps at shortstop this spring, according to Mendoza.
With Baty taking extensive reps at second base and at shortstop to go along with his natural position at third and Acuña's flashes of brilliance with both his glove and bat towards the end of last season, the Mets opting to go internally to fill Madrigal's void always felt like the logical path the team would take.