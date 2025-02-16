Jose Iglesias makes feelings about desired Mets return clear
Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias is making it clear about his desire to return to the New York Mets for the 2025 season even after President of Baseball Operations David Stearns ruled out that possibility in a press conference this week.
Speaking with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the "OMG" star said it "hurts" that he won't be running it back with the Amazins' in 2025 after a breakout season in 2024.
“It hurts because we started something that definitely isn’t finished yet,” Iglesias tells Heyman. “It took a lot for us to get where we got. That’s what hurts. I definitely get that it’s a business. But it definitely hurts,” he said.
Pat Ragazzo of On SI recently reported that the Mets made a one-year offer to Iglesias prior to signing utility infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year split contract. Bringing in Madrigal appears to have signaled the end of Iglesias’ time in Queens. Iglesias is said to be seeking a one-year deal on the open market.
While a reunion with the Mets seems unlikely, Iglesias reflected on the magical season he put together for the Mets, who signed him to a minor league deal last offseason and nearly retired from baseball entirely after being out of the league for two years.
“It was a special year,” he said. “It was an OMG year," referring to his hit single "OMG" which was released during the 2024 season and quickly became a rallying call for the Mets and their fans.
New York called up Igelsias to the big leagues on May 31, when they were 10 games under .500. His immediate contribution on offense and his clubhouse presence provided a spark to the team.
From May 31 to July 14, Iglesias batted .380 with an impressive OPS of .999, and the Mets went 26-13 during that stretch, the best record in baseball at the time. In 85 games, he batted .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBI and finished off the regular season on a 22-game hitting streak.
“It’s definitely a special relationship and culture with the organization, the players and fans,” Iglesias said.
Even with his time in Flushing, Queens, perhaps over after one incredible season, the "OMG" star is not ruling out signing with somebody else this offseason, with the full-team workouts for MLB teams set to take place this week. He is, however, hoping a return to the Mets is still in play.
“It’s not over until I sign with someone else,” Iglesias says hopefully of his Mets tenure. “That’s what my gut is telling me."