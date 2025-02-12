Nick Madrigal plan could spell end of Jose Iglesias' time with Mets
Did manager Carlos Mendoza hint that the New York Mets are moving on from Jose Iglesias?
On Tuesday, Mendoza spoke to reporters at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and revealed that recent split contract signing Nick Madrigal will get looks at the shortstop position during spring training.
This is a significant update because the Mets technically don't have a backup shortstop on their roster unless Luisangel Acuna breaks camp with the big-league team.
As previously reported by Mets On SI, Acuna needs to have a good showing in camp to be considered for a spot on the Opening Day roster after an impressive cameo of 14 games in September as a fill-in for Francisco Lindor who was dealing with a back issue.
Madrigal has experience at second base and shortstop in his career, but not short. So, it looks as though the Mets opted to add the veteran as an Iglesias replacement.
As Mets On SI first reported last week, the Mets made a one-year offer to Iglesias prior to the signing of Madrigal. Nothing appears to be close between the Mets and Iglesias and the word is that the latino pop sensation is seeking a one-year contract.
What does this mean? It could indicate that Iglesias is looking for a higher contract figure than what the Mets offered, which is an unknown amount.
The Mets are loaded with young infield depth and it sounds like they plan on giving guys like Acuna, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio a shot at earning playing time in 2025.
Iglesias helped the Mets turnaround their season last year with his vibes and stellar play on the field, but there doesn't seem to be a fit for him given how the roster is currently constructed.
Mendoza also told reporters that Acuna will get reps at third base and likely stay on the infield dirt this spring in terms of positioning. No. 2 prospect Jett Williams will be receiving reps in center field.
Playing Williams in center makes sense given that is likely his most clear path to making his MLB debut with Lindor manning short and Jeff McNeil or Acuna at second base.
The Mets' luxury tax payroll skyrocketed beyond their budget after re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal (opt-out after the 2025 season) last week.
As it stands, RosterResource projects the Mets' luxury tax payroll at $324 million, the second-highest mark in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who are at $385 million.