Max Scherzer's injury means he will likely miss start against Mets
One of the critical turning points in the history of the New York Mets was the decision of then-general manager Billy Eppler to sell in the summer of 2023.
The big move of the fire sale was when the Mets shipped Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Luisangel Acuña, with Scherzer then telling the media that he was told the Mets were essentially punting on the 2024 season.
Those comments made Scherzer a popular target for criticism from the Mets' fan base, who booed a tribute video the team put together for him when the Rangers visited Citi Field in August of 2023. Scherzer didn't pitch in that series and was injured when the Mets played in Texas in 2024, delaying a potential reunion to this season, with Scherzer now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Scherzer opened the season in the Blue Jays rotation, and was scheduled to pitch against the Mets in their home opener on Friday; Toronto notably will play seven days in a row before getting an off day on Thursday. Seeing a reunion come in the Mets' home opener would have created an electric atmosphere at Citi Field, but Scherzer couldn't make it through his first start without suffering an injury.
The Blue Jays pulled Scherzer after just 45 pitches in three innings due to right lat soreness. Scherzer told reporters after the game that he felt the injury pre-game and tried to gut through the game to help the Blue Jays' bullpen, only to pull himself before he suffered a serious injury.
Based on Scherzer's comments, it appears likely that he will miss Friday's start and his chance to pitch against the Mets at Citi Field. Since this is the only time Toronto will play in Flushing this season and the reality that Scherzer is 40 years old, this may have been the only opportunity for him to pitch against them.
Toronto hasn't officially made any declaration on changing their rotation plans in light of Scherzer's injury, but an update could emerge in the coming days. As for the Mets, Tylor Megill is currently slated to pitch on Friday and he will now benefit from not having to deal with the potential distraction of Scherzer's return to the Citi Field mound opposite him.