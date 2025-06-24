Mets activate Frankie Montas, move Jesse Winker to 60-day IL
The New York Mets could use a shot in the arm right now and they are hoping the return of Frankie Montas can provide it. After completing a rehab assignment with shaky results, Montas is being inserted into the Mets' rotation tonight with the hope that a jolt of adrenaline from pitching in the majors will help him lock in more effectively.
Prior to the game, the Mets announced a series of roster moves to activate Montas, who had been on the 60-day injured list since the start of the season. The active roster move sees righty Chris Devenski headed back to Triple-A Syracuse; Devenski has made four appearances this season, including tossing a pair of scoreless innings in Philadelphia over the weekend.
The other move to clear space for Montas on the 40-man roster involved transferring Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL, temporarily removing him from the 40-man roster. Winker has been sidelined since May 5th with an oblique injury, meaning he is eligible to be activated on July 5th now.
The move was largely a procedural one for Winker, who still hasn't been cleared to start a rehab assignment and was highly unlikely to return before July 5th anyway. The Mets have seen Winker increase his activity level of late, doing some hitting in the batting cage and running on the field prior to games.
These injuries have tested the Mets' depth, leading to shorter starts taxing a tired bullpen and a lineup that has seen its production fall off a cliff after the top five hitters step to the plate. Perhaps Montas' return, which should be followed shortly by Mark Vientos and Sean Manaea returning within the next 10 days, could signal a sign that the worst is over for the Mets' injury woes.