Mets Are Reportedly ‘Biggest Competition’ to Swipe MVP Candidate From Rival
No matter how many games the New York Mets win or lose this season, there are some serious questions the team will need to answer next offseason.
The biggest question mark swirling around the club right now is the potential acquisition of superstar slugger Juan Soto. Soto has been fantastic this season and has a shot at taking home the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player award, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
There have been rumblings that both the New York Yankees and Juan Soto are interested in a long-term partnership, but there is sure to be a bidding war for his services.
The Mets are expected to be heavily involved in this pursuit, as many believe Soto will go to the highest bidder and Steve Cohen may be just that.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees believe their "biggest competition" in signing Soto long term will come from the cross-town rival New York Mets.
"With Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Clay Holmes as free agents and a club option on Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees will have huge flexibility," Heyman said. "They are committed to $225M, down from $255M to start last winter, providing plenty of room.
The Mets however also have a lot of money coming off the books. They only have $133.7MM in guaranteed salaries for 2025, including Sean Manaea, who can opt out of his contract following the 2024 season. Manaea being a lefty also has a high probability of getting traded this season.
That is over $100 million below the initial tax threshold of $241 million, so it seems the Mets will be primed to be big spenders in the offseason.
This isn't the first time the Mets have been mentioned as an option for Soto. However, if the Mets continue to struggle this season while the Yankees keep winning, it could influence Soto's decision.
If the Mets do sign Soto in the offseason, it will be crucial to also bring back Pete Alonso and build the team around both sluggers. Soto alone won't fix the Mets' offensive problems.
A core featuring both Soto and Alonso would provide a strong foundation to address the team's issues and bolster their lineup for a more competitive future.