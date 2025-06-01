Mets’ Brandon Nimmo avoids injury after being removed from Saturday’s game
New York Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Brandon Nimmo’s removal from Saturday’s game was just for precautionary reasons, and the outfielder has avoided any serious injury.
Nimmo left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced by Luisangel Acuña; in the bottom of the sixth, Nimmo struck out swinging in his fourth at-bat of the game. While there was initially some concern over Nimmo’s sudden departure, the outfielder cleared the air after the game when speaking to reporters.
"Yeah, just a little calf cramp. More precautionary than anything," Nimmo said. "I told them, 'Hey I’m just gonna knock it down a little bit’ and they were like, 'It’s not even worth it, we’re up by a good amount, let’s just go ahead and play it safe.' So I'm not worried about it at all and I’ll be available tomorrow."
The Mets were up by a good amount, and Nimmo was one of the primary catalysts for the team’s big lead. Prior to leaving the game, Nimmo was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. It was Nimmo’s ninth home run of the year, which ranks third on the team behind Francisco Lindor (12) and Pete Alonso (11).
Nimmo is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak where he has racked up eight hits, a pair of RBI and five runs scored. The streak has also coincided with Nimmo moving up into the No. 2 hole in the lineup, as manager Carlos Mendoza tries to jumpstart Juan Soto’s productivity at the plate.
The moves have paid off for the struggling star in the series against Colorado. Soto hit his first home run since May 9th right after Nimmo’s in the fourth inning on Saturday, and had a pair of hits including a timely double that plated the game-winning run on Friday. The Mets will wrap up their three-game set against the Rockies on Sunday at 1:40 PM EST at Citi Field.