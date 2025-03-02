Mets’ Brandon Nimmo shares key to becoming a top-five offense
Shortly before spring training began, New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez declared that his team has the best lineup in baseball. Veteran teammate Brandon Nimmo shares that vision but understands there are key factors that must fall into place for the Mets to prove it.
In a recent interview with New York Post columnists Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Nimmo stated that he sees the Mets as a top-five offense on paper. He emphasized that staying healthy is paramount, but beyond that, achieving elite numbers also hinges on an unselfish, team-first approach.
“The rest that’s going to take us over the top is the chemistry between us, being able to get jobs done, maybe sacrifice an at-bat in order to get an RBI across or move a guy over,” Nimmo said. “Since we have a few new guys in the lineup, I know that that cohesiveness is going to have to be a big part of it.”
He also stressed the importance of being more passive when pitchers are not consistently locating their pitches, and reading the game as it unfolds. If the Mets’ hitters are willing to pass the baton to their teammates behind them, especially with runners on base, it could set the stage for some big innings.
Nimmo, who turns 32 this month, has been batting cleanup behind All-Stars Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso so far this spring. The lefty-hitting outfielder is set to enter his 10th big league season with a career .809 OPS but is aiming to find more consistency at the plate after an up-and-down 2024 campaign.
Before the All-Star break, Nimmo posted a .248/.361/.454 line (.815 OPS) with 16 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI, and 59 runs in 399 plate appearances. His most productive stretch came between June 14 and July 14, when he slashed .321/.410/.642 (1.052 OPS), belting nine home runs, driving in 31 runs, collecting seven doubles, and scoring 26 times.
However, after the Midsummer Classic, Nimmo's performance dipped, as he hit .190/.277/.319 (.596 OPS) with just seven home runs, 27 RBI, seven doubles, and 29 runs in 264 plate appearances. In the postseason, he went 11-for-50 (.220) with one home run, six RBI, seven runs, and no stolen base attempts.
After limping off the field in Game 1 of the NLCS, Nimmo revealed he had been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since May—an injury he believed was aggravated during Game 3 of the NLDS. The veteran outfielder is confident the issue is behind him, though he acknowledged that he may spend some time as a designated hitter early in the season while working his way back to full health.
Directly behind him in the No. 5 spot is Mark Vientos, who impressed with 27 home runs and a .837 OPS during the 2024 regular season and performed even better in the postseason. This potent top five gives New York a solid lefty-righty balance against any pitcher, with switch-hitter Lindor batting leadoff.
The bottom half of the lineup also has considerable upside, though much depends on whether Álvarez and 2022 NL batting champion Jeff McNeil can bounce back from disappointing seasons. The team’s designated hitter and center fielder roles may also vary depending on the matchup.
Veterans Jesse Winker and Starling Marte are likely to platoon at DH, with Winker starting against right-handed pitchers and Marte against lefties. Recently acquired speedster Jose Siri, who ranked in the 99th percentile for defensive range last season according to Statcast, will compete with returning outfielder Tyrone Taylor for playing time.
As spring training progresses, staying healthy will be of utmost importance to the Mets’ lineup, as Nimmo said. New York’s starting pitching staff has already been hampered by injuries, so they will be counting on the offense to carry the load early in the season.