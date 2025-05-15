Mets building strong home-field advantage at Citi Field
Citi Field has been a true home-field advantage for the New York Mets in 2025.
Despite a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday, the Mets are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best home record in baseball at 17-5. The Mets faithful have shown up in full force, bringing energy, volume, and unwavering support.
Even the players have taken notice. After his last start, Mets starting pitcher David Peterson spoke about the passion and enthusiasm the fans have brought at Citi Field this year.
"It was awesome. They've been bringing it all year," Peterson said. "I've caught myself a couple of times when I'm not pitching, just seeing the noise that they bring, the energy, and the atmosphere they create here. I think is a huge advantage."
Peterson is dead-on accurate; the Mets' home dominance highlights a new energy throughout Citi Field this season, and the data backs it up.
The Mets are averaging 36,795 fans per home game (5th best in MLB). That's a huge leap from last season's average of 29,484, which ranked just 17th. Whether it's a weekday or weekend, Citi Field has been packed.
That resurgence in attendance might be a response to a call made during Spring Training by team owner Steve Cohen, who expressed deep disappointment when asked about last year's attendance during the Mets' postseason run.
"Yeah, I didn't like it," Cohen said. "That really bothered me. Eighteenth in attendance when we're right in the middle of a pennant race."
Fast forward to today, and it's safe to say that Mets fans have answered Cohen's call: the seats are full, the crowd is loud, and the energy is electric. Citi Field is alive.
And it's not just happening at home. Opposing stadiums are seeing packs of Mets fans invade their home turf, turning road games into something that feels a lot like home.
Don't be surprised to see flocks of orange and blue at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park in the coming week.