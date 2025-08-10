Mets’ Carlos Mendoza addresses rotation status of Frankie Montas
The New York Mets tried a new strategy Saturday, using Reed Garrett as an opener and delaying Frankie Montas' start in hopes of avoiding his season-long first-inning struggles.
The plan, aimed at providing length in the middle innings, backfired against a tough Milwaukee Brewers lineup.
Despite avoiding the Brewers’ top three hitters thanks to a 1-2-3 inning by Garrett, Montas ran into trouble in the second. He allowed back-to-back one-out singles, then walked a batter with two outs to load the bases. A fielding error by shortstop Francisco Lindor then let two runs score, giving Milwaukee the lead.
Montas put up a zero in the third despite issuing a walk and throwing a wild pitch, then served up a game-tying solo homer to Brice Turang in the fourth. Overall, the right-hander lasted just three innings on 72 pitches, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks.
The short outing forced the Mets to burn through high-leverage bullpen arms Gregory Soto and Tyler Rogers early. Including Garrett, New York used six relievers to bookend Montas in the 7-4 loss — their sixth straight defeat.
Before Sunday afternoon’s series finale, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about the rotation status and plan moving forward for Montas.
"We haven't made a decision. As of now, he's still in line,” Mendoza said. “Have to get through today's game...right now, we haven't had any discussions."
Montas, 32, had high expectations after joining the Mets on a two-year, $34 million deal (including an opt-out) this winter, making him the second-highest-paid starter on the team in terms of average annual value. A high-grade right lat strain at the beginning of spring training delayed his debut until the summer, and it has been tough sledding since his return.
Through his first eight outings (seven starts) with the Mets, Montas has posted a 6.38 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 rate, with eight home runs allowed in 36.2 innings. The former AL Cy Young contender also struggled during his six minor league rehab starts before that, recording a 12.05 ERA while giving up eight home runs in 18.2 innings.
If the Mets ultimately decide to make a change in their rotation, they could turn to one of their top pitching prospects from Triple-A Syracuse — Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean. Sproat gave up three runs over six innings on Thursday, and McLean pitched four innings of one-run ball Sunday afternoon — his first start on four days’ rest all year.
The Mets also have two veteran depth starters progressing toward returns from the injured list. Paul Blackburn (right shoulder impingement) gave up three runs (two earned) over 5.2 innings in his fourth rehab start for Syracuse on Friday. He is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in six games (four starts) with New York this season.
Tylor Megill (right elbow sprain) threw live batting practice on Thursday and could soon begin a rehab assignment of his own. He is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 14 starts this year.