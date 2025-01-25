Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Shares Honest Thoughts on Pete Alonso
The biggest question mark remaining this offseason for the New York Mets is the return or departure of free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso.
On Saturday, at Amazin' Day at Citi Field, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked by reporters about his thoughts on the current situation with free agent Pete Alonso. The Mets and Alonso allegedly remain far apart in terms of contract negotiations, with the most recent offer being a three-year deal for $70 million.
When asked about life without the first baseman, Mendoza reflected on how important it was to him as a manager to have a player like Alonso in the lineup.
"Look, he’s a guy that posts every day, you know he plays 162 and as a manager that’s a good feeling to have," Mendoza said. "When you know you can count on a player that regardless of how he’s feeling on a particular day, he’s going to go out there and give you his best. We’ll see what happens."
Earlier this week, it was reported that Alonso was deep in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays after he rejected the Mets' offer; he’s also been linked to the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners this offseason. From his comments, it’s clear that Mendoza is a fan of Alonso and would welcome the slugger back to the team with open arms.
During his Mets career, Alonso played at least 152 games in every season; the exception was the pandemic-shortened year in 2020, when he still played in 57 of 60 games. He has been the model of consistency and good health for the Mets in his six seasons with the club, as he's hit at least 30 home runs in every full season of his career (also barring 2020).
Alonso is said to be seeking a new five or six-year deal with player-friendly opt-outs. In 2023, he turned down a seven-year $158 million extension from the Mets.