Mets continue impressive rise up MLB farm system ranks despite deadline moves
The New York Mets were incredibly busy ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline, looking to solidify their roster for the stretch run by making a few splash acquisitions to bolster a bullpen that has struggled.
Left-handed reliever Gregory Soto was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles before the team pulled off a shocker, landing right-handed pitchers Tyler Rogers of the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mets were also able to address their need for outfield help, acquiring center fielder Cedric Mullins—also from the Orioles—ahead of the deadline, after talks for Luis Robert Jr. broke down and the price became too steep.
To land those players, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns dipped into the farm system, surrendering multiple prospects in each deal. Typically, trading away that much talent would hurt a team’s minor league depth.
However, the Mets have done an excellent job in recent years bolstering their system, creating excellent depth. It enabled Stearns to deal from a position of strength, getting all of those deals done without parting with any of the franchise’s top prospects.
Mets farm system rapidly moving in right direction
As a result, despite the volume of prospects moved, MLB.com still lists the Mets’ farm system as one on the rise. Four of their prospects are ranked in the top 50 overall: outfielder Carson Benge, the versatile Jett Williams, and right-handed starting pitchers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.
The Mets had been ranked between No. 11 and No. 13 in each of the past four editions of MLB Pipeline’s farm system rankings, dating back to midseason 2023. This time, they’ve cracked the top 10, landing at No. 7.
“The Mets have as many up arrows in their system as any other organization in baseball with Benge surging into the No. 20 spot in his first full season, McLean and Tong solidifying their places in the Top 50 overall and Jacob Reimer, A.J. Ewing and Will Watson making significant jumps in the Top 30 team list,” they wrote.
The future is bright in New York, and fans will get a glimpse of it this weekend. With Frankie Montas moving to the bullpen, McLean is set to make his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners.
It has been a while since the Mets had this much arm talent in the system, bringing back memories of the last star-studded group of young pitchers that featured Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, and Jacob deGrom.