Mets Could Be Battling Yankees for Pete Alonso
The New York Mets have made it clear they have not ruled out bringing back Pete Alonso, but they may face competition from their cross-town rival in the fight to retain their homegrown star.
On Thursday, New York Post columnist Jon Heyman reported that the New York Yankees are considering Alonso as a potential Plan B target after losing Juan Soto to Queens. Heyman also mentioned other possibilities, including Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, and Anthony Santander. However, it appears the interest between Alonso and the Yankees is mutual.
“Alonso, beloved by Mets fans, is also said to have some interest in going to the Yankees if the Mets never seriously engage with him,” Heyman wrote. He added that the Yankees might be especially motivated to pursue Alonso after their $760 million bid to keep Soto was eclipsed by the Mets’ $765 million offer.
The Yankees have already committed to a record-setting $218 million deal with former Atlanta Braves southpaw Max Fried, but they should have plenty more to spend, given they were willing to offer $760 million for Soto. Beyond the outfield gap left by Soto’s departure, the Yankees also have a clear opening at first base after declining Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option in November.
Alonso, 30, is coming off a down year by his standards but still played a crucial role in the Mets' run to the NLCS. The four-time All-Star finished the season with a .240/.329/.459 slash line, 34 home runs, 31 doubles, 88 RBI, and 91 runs scored, appearing in all 162 regular-season games.
Those numbers would be a welcome addition in the Bronx, especially considering the Yankees’ lack of power at first base and Rizzo’s struggles to stay on the field. Rizzo has played fewer than 100 games in each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and after DJ LeMahieu’s grand slam on July 31, no Yankees first baseman hit a home run for the rest of the year.
While the Yankees reached the World Series, much of their lineup struggled with runners in scoring position in October, aside from Soto and ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton. Alonso’s proven ability to deliver in the postseason is certainly an attractive asset for the Yankees.
In 13 postseason games this year, Alonso hit .273/.431/.568 (.999 OPS) with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 10 runs scored over 58 plate appearances. He delivered a signature moment in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against All-Star closer Devin Williams, launching a series-altering three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.
However, Alonso's defense remains a concern. He posted a career-worst -9 Outs Above Average this past season, a potential downside for a Yankees team whose defense came under heavy scrutiny during the Fall Classic. His OPS has also declined in recent years—from .869 in 2022 to .821 in 2023 to a career-low .788 in 2024—raising questions about how many prime years the slugger has left.
Still, the thought of a beloved homegrown talent like Alonso donning pinstripes would surely upset some Mets fans, especially after the team dealt a blow to Yankees supporters by luring Soto away after just one season in the Bronx. Alonso recently began meeting with interested teams to assess his market, though it is mostly unknown which other teams are involved besides the two New York clubs.
If Alonso ultimately signs with the Yankees or any other team, the Mets could move Mark Vientos from the hot corner to first base or pursue alternative free-agent options, such as Christian Walker.