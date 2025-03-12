Mets’ Dedniel Núñez progressing toward in-game action
On Feb. 26, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Dedniel Núñez would not pitch in games “anytime soon,” though the goal remained to have him ready for Opening Day. Now, just a couple of weeks later, the right-handed reliever could be poised to take the next step.
Ahead of Wednesday’s spring training game, Mendoza revealed that Núñez was scheduled to throw his second live batting practice session of the spring on Thursday, after debuting in that setting on Monday.
According to Mendoza, Núñez left Monday’s live session feeling good, with the ball coming out of his hand well. If Thursday’s session goes as smoothly, Núñez could soon make his 2025 Grapefruit League debut.
“The goal is for him to throw another live BP, and then, hopefully, that next step is game,” Mendoza said. “We don’t want to rush this. If he’s ready for Opening Day, great. If not, we’ll listen to him. It’s been a long road for him as well.”
Núñez, 28, made his MLB debut last April after impressing with his fastball-slider combination at the Triple-A level. By June, he had become one of the Mets' most reliable relievers in high-leverage situations.
In 35 big-league innings last season, Núñez recorded 48 strikeouts, a 2.31 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP. Among relievers with at least 30 innings pitched, his strikeout-minus-walk rate of 29.6% ranked fifth-best in the National League, tied with Mets closer Edwin Díaz.
On July 26, the Mets placed Núñez on the 15-day injured list with a pronator strain in his right forearm. He was activated on Aug. 23 but returned to the IL after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings the following day, this time with a season-ending strained right flexor tendon.
Surgery seemed possible at one point, but Núñez avoided it after making strong progress following a PRP injection. According to Mendoza, Núñez even threw bullpens and live batting practice during the winter in the Dominican Republic. Despite that, the Mets have opted to take things slow this spring for precautionary reasons.
If healthy, Núñez has one of the most lethal pitch mixes in the Mets’ bullpen.
Opponents hit just .145 against his slider in 2024. According to Statcast, the pitch generated a 45.4% whiff rate, a 50.7% strikeout rate, and a +5 run value. His upper-90s fastball, thrown 47.6% of the time, produced a +7 run value.
Barring any setbacks, Núñez will be part of a bullpen that includes José Buttó, Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, A.J. Minter, and two-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Other relievers competing for roster spots include left-handers Danny Young and Genesis Cabrera, along with right-handers Huascar Brazobán and spring training standout Max Kranick.