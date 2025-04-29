Mets DFA veteran reliever after first appearance of the season
Just one day after making his New York Mets debut against the Washington Nationals, it appears the team is parting ways with veteran reliever José Ureña.
On Tuesday, the Mets announced a flurry of transactions. Most notably, the team recalled reliever Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse and designated Ureña for assignment.
Ureña, 33, was called in for relief in Monday’s blowout win against the Nationals. He entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Mets were already up 11-0; the veteran recorded the final nine outs of the game, allowing a pair of home runs and five earned runs, while striking out three batters and walking one. Due to retiring at least nine batters to finish the game, Ureña was credited with a save despite New York's massive margin of victory.
It was a rough start to Ureña’s tenth season in the big leagues as the veteran also struggled during a handful of appearances for the Mets in Spring Training. Before signing with the Mets, Ureña appeared in 33 games in 2024 for the Texas Rangers; prior to his stint with Texas, he had pitched for the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox.
Herget joins the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse, where he has appeared in nine games this season. He’s posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 9.2 innings of work. The 34-year-old has spent the majority of his career at various minor league levels since he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft.
He did not make his major league debut until 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds; in 2024, Herget appeared in seven games for the Brewers and posted a stellar 1.59 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 11.1 innings.
Herget grew up a Mets fan in nearby Teaneck, New Jersey, which is about a 40-minute drive from where Shea Stadium used to be. Like fellow bullpen mate and childhood New York Mets fan Max Kranick, Herget’s favorite player growing up was long-time Mets captain David Wright.