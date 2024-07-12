Mets' Fan Favorite Reflects on Amazing Journey to Queens
All Jose Iglesias needed was another opportunity to prove himself.
An acrobatic middle infielder with solid bat-to-ball skills, the 34-year-old was strangely never given a chance by a major league team in the 2023 season. The New York Mets eventually became the latest team to take a flier on Iglesias, but even after a productive Spring Training session, he still began the season in the minors.
But Iglesias knew he was still an MLB-caliber player.
“The league was making it very hard on me for some reason, but personally I knew I had a lot of games left,” Iglesias told Mike Puma of the New York Post. “It was a tough and easy decision at the same time to try to continue, because I don’t want to leave the game that way. I don’t deserve to leave the game because I was pushed out of it.”
After the disastrous tenure of Joey Wendle and the departure of Zack Short, Iglesias would finally get another chance in the majors when the Mets called him up on May 31. To say the veteran middle infielder has made the most of the opportunity would be an understatement.
In 27 games, Iglesias is hitting an impressive .338/.373/.479 with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI, ten runs scored, and a 143 wRC+; outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it's the best he's ever looked at the plate. As for his defense, which had always been his calling card, Iglesias has two defensive runs saved at second base and remains an asset in the field.
Iglesias's play has made a profound impact on the Mets, as they've won 24 of 36 games since calling him up to the majors. But the biggest impact he's made on the team has come in the clubhouse: the Mets have embraced an atmosphere of confidence and fun, while every player has forged an inseparable bond with each other.
These amazing vibes surfaced not long after Iglesias's arrival, and they are best personified by the song "OMG". Under the alias of Candelita, Iglesias crafted the unofficial theme song of the 2024 Mets and even put on a postgame concert for ecstatic Met fans after a home win on June 28.
"You can tell we feel comfortable playing together," Iglesias said. "And everything that’s happening with the music also — the guys, the fans, the organization backing me up on that and winning games, competing. It’s just a dream come true.
“Coming from ‘why did nobody call me?’ to playing almost every day, it’s quite an achievement, and I’m very blessed and humbled about helping the team every night, any way I can.”
The Mets have surged from the doldrums of 24-33 on May 31 to the third NL Wild Card spot, as of Friday. And right in the center of that mid-season renaissance is Jose Iglesias.