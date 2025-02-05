Mets' Farm System Drops in Baseball America Rankings
After a trip to the NLCS last season and major moves this offseason featuring the signing of Juan Soto, the New York Mets are clearly on the upswing. However, the minor league system took a hit in Baseball America rankings, falling out of the top ten for the first time since 2022.
Four highly regarded prospects in the Mets' organization (Jett Williams, Jesus Baez, Drew Gilbert, and Ronny Mauricio) missed time with injuries last season. On the flip side, there is significant promise with Blade Tidwell, Nolan McLean, and No. 2 prospect Brandon Sproat to keep the Mets' farm system relevant.
Williams, the Mets' 1st round pick in 2022, slashed .263/.425/.451 with 13 home runs and 45 stolen bases in 2023. However, a wrist injury last season, which required surgery in June, limited Williams to just 33 games; he ultimately hit .215/.358/.298 with no home runs in 121 at-bats for the Mets' Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A affiliates.
Baez played in 72 games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. The 19-year-old slashed .262/.335/.447 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs in 281 at-bats.
Mauricio hit .248 in 26 games with the Mets in 2023, but missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL during a Dominican Winter League game.
Finally, Gilbert was limited to just 62 total games last season due to a hamstring strain. The 24-year-old was only able to hit .215/.313/.393 with 18 extra-base hits in 56 Triple-A games, but is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 5 prospect on Baseball America and No. 3 on MLB.com.
The good news out of the farm system is the development of pitcher Brandon Sproat. He went 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 116.1 innings at all minor league levels last season. Although he struggled to 7.53 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Syracuse, Sproat is likely on the cusp of making the Major Leagues, perhaps as early as this season.