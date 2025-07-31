Mets' focus might be shifting to hitters ahead of trade deadline
The New York Mets were reportedly going to be aggressive seeking upgrades ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and they certainly have not disappointed in that regard.
Looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies, who landed Minnesota Twins star closer Jhoan Duran, the Mets acquired relievers Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers, and Ryan Helsley to fortify the bullpen, making it among the league's best units. These additions have satisfied New York's primary goal of the deadline.
With just a few hours until the trade deadline comes, the Mets aren’t done looking to make some deals. However, their focus sounds like it is changing, along with the market.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, New York believes that it will be easier to acquire a positional player than a starting pitcher, both of which they have been on the hunt for.
Given how expensive the prices are for relief pitchers, the Mets may not be in the market for some of the impact starting pitchers who are readily available, such as Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins, or potentially Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres.
Adding a starting pitcher would be ideal, given the injuries the team has had to overcome in the rotation and Clay Holmes blowing by previous inning totals from recent years as a reliever. But they could be better off focusing their efforts in the final hours on acquiring a bat, more specifically, someone who can handle center field, especially if the asking prices are still too high.
New York has been connected to Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, and Ramon Laureano of the Baltimore Orioles is viewed as a fallback option as well. Both would be intriguing additions to a Mets lineup that has been using Jeff McNeil in center field, opening up opportunities for Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio to play regularly in the infield.
The Mets have been open to discussing and including major league talent in trade talks, and could pull from that depth to address needs elsewhere on the roster.