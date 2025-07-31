New York Mets deemed a ‘frontrunner’ for White Sox outfielder
The New York Mets seem to be in the driver's seat to land this AL Central slugger.
It was reported late Tuesday night by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that the Mets are the "frontrunner" to trade for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., while also adding that both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are also in the mix for the slugger.
"According to sources, the Mets have been one of the more aggressive teams in their pursuit of Robert, with one source taking it to another level by calling New York 'the frontrunner,'" Feinsand wrote. "The Padres and Phillies are among the other teams said to have interest in Robert."
Baseball insider Francys Romero also reported on Wednesday that both the Mets and the Phillies still remain the two favorites across the league to trade for Robert, with Thursday's deadline in effect at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Despite the successful acquisitions of Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles on July 25 and, most recently, Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, New York is still looking to add a bat to their lineup, particularly a center fielder.
Center field has been a position that has plagued the Mets offensively all season after losing Jose Siri early on to a fractured tibia. Tyrone Taylor is also in the midst of a deep offensive slump right now, going 8-for-74 (.108) over his 30 games. Robert seems to be the man New York is betting on to pick up the weight if they land him.
While Robert hasn't had a great season with the bat, either, slashing .213/.300/.353 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and a .653 OPS, the 27-year-old is still two years removed from an All-Star season. Back in 2023, Robert slugged a career-high 38 home runs and drove in 88 in 145 games, propelling Robert to his first Silver Slugger Award.
The outfielder has also begun to heat up the plate at the right time, going 9-for-26 (.346) over his last seven games with one home run and five runs batted in.
With the Mets and Phillies expected to go back and forth for first place in the NL East between now and the end of the regular season, Robert seems to be the coveted piece that could not only upgrade the Mets in center field but also help them capture their first division title in 10 years.