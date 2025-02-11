Mets' Francisco Alvarez Sends Clear 4-Word Message About 2025 Season Goals
While the New York Mets' pitchers and catchers are required to report to their team's spring training facility on February 12, it appears that most of these players are already at the Mets' facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The Mets certainly have a ton to build on from their 2024 campaign. While they boasted a talented roster heading into the year, few predicted that the Mets would make it to the NLCS before getting beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But combining that success with their many elite moves this offseason (anchored by signing superstar slugger Juan Soto and re-signing beloved first baseman Pete Alonso), expectations are high for New York right now.
One player who could be crucial to New York's 2025 campaign is Francisco Alvarez. The 23-year-old catcher hit .237 with a .710 OPS and 11 home runs during the 2024 regular season, which didn't come close to matching his offensive production one season before.
If he can return to the same form he showed in 2023 (where he hit 25 home runs across 123 games), the Mets' lineup will be even more intimidating.
Although personal success isn't Alvarez's biggest goal in 2025, which he conveyed when speaking to the media on February 10.
"Win the World Series," Alvarez said when asked about his personal goals for the season, per a YouTube video from SNY.
“That is going to be very good if I can win the World Series," he added.
Alvarez putting together a 2025 campaign that he's capable of will surely help his team reach that lofty goal.