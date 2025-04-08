Mets' Francisco Lindor gives thoughts on potentially making Hall of Fame in future
It was a special night on Monday for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Between his three-hit night during the Mets' 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins, Lindor picked up his 1,500th career hit when he lined a single to left field off Marlins reliever Tyler Phillips.
Lindor has been everything the Mets could have hoped for when they acquired the All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Guardians in January 2021. Now in his fifth season in New York, the 31-year-old has become one of the best shortstops in franchise history.
But after recording that personal milestone of 1,500 career hits, does Lindor see a trip to Cooperstown in his future?
Speaking with reporters after the Mets' win over Miami, Lindor was asked if he ever thinks about potentially making the Hall of Fame. While he admitted that he would love to make it there one day, the shortstop also wants to see other players to get in who have yet to be inducted, including another former Met.
"I would love to be there one day, but it's still very far for me. I look at a guy like Carlos Beltrán that has twice the numbers I have today and he's not in there right now. I think he should be a Hall of Famer," Lindor said. "You have guys like Jimmy Rollins, who I think should also be in the Hall of Fame...for me, the Hall of Fame is still far fetched, I would love to be there one day, it would be one of the biggest honors of my career, but I still have a long way to go."
Despite Lindor seeming to take the high road when he was asked about potentially reaching the Hall of Fame after his playing days are over, his numbers and career accolades so far have him well on track. Since making his major league debut with the Guardians during the 2015 season, Lindor has slashed .274/.341/.475 with 248 career home runs, 773 RBI, and an OPS of .816. He is also a four-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger recipient.
Throughout his now five years with the Amazins', Lindor has slugged 110 home runs, which are the most home runs by a Mets shortstop in franchise history.
However, Lindor is still focusing on his playing career and made it clear that he wants to see other players who have since retired to make the Hall of Fame, especially Beltrán, a fellow Puerto Rico native.
While Beltrán certainly has the Hall of Fame credentials with his career batting average of .279, 435 career home runs, and 1,587 RBI, his legacy was tainted due to the infamous 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal after he was the only player named in MLB's scathing report. That resulted in Beltrán not only being let go by the Mets as their manager in January 2020 (before managing a single game), but also falling short in his first three years of eligibility to make the Hall of Fame.
Even though many in the baseball industry believe that Lindor has a clear path to reach Cooperstown, the star shortstop's main focus right now is on the playing field and trying to deliver a World Series to Flushing, Queens.