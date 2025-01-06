Mets Free Agent Jose Quintana Predicted to Sign With AL Central Team
It has been a very successful offseason for the New York Mets thus far, with the biggest move being signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract.
New York has also addressed their needs at starting pitching. Despite losing Luis Severino to the A's, the team also signed Frankie Montas to a two-year deal and reliever Clay Holmes to a three-year contract; the Mets expect to turn the latter into a starter for the 2025 season.
So far, the biggest move out of the rotation was bringing back lefty Sean Manaea. After having a career year in his first season with the Mets, which saw him set a new career-high in innings pitched with 181.2 innings, the Amazins' resigned their new ace to a three-year, $75 million deal.
With the Mets rotation projected to consist of Manaea, Holmes, and Montas, as well as Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and newly signed Griffin Canning as potential six-man options to their rotation, this veteran lefty appears to be the odd man out and is predicted to land elsewhere in 2025 with this AL Central team.
There has been no indication that the Mets plan on reuniting with Jose Quintana, who spent the last two seasons pitching for New York. With his tenure in Queens seemingly coming to an end, MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic is predicting the Kansas City Royals will sign the southpaw.
"He’d be a solid signing for the Royals as a rotation replacement for Brady Singer, whom they traded to the Reds in November," Bowden wrote. "Although the Royals claim they’re fine moving Kris Bubic to the rotation to replace Singer, they don’t have much starting pitching depth and they’ll miss the 179 2/3 innings Singer provided last year. Quintana, who turns 36 in January, is the perfect fit."
After a rough start to his 2024 season (1-5 with a 5.06 ERA in his first 11 starts), the veteran hurler was spectacular for New York down the stretch. After posting a 2.05 ERA in July and a 0.72 ERA in September, Quintana finished the year with a 10-10 in 31 starts, along with a 3.75 ERA, 135 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.25.
The soon-to-be 36-year-old was also stellar during the Mets playoff run last season. In Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Quintana pitched six scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out five.
Despite Quintana's very impressive 2024, it should not be a surprise if he doesn't return to the Mets in 2025 with the team seeing to have their rotation in place. Still, the lefty would be a solid veteran addition to a Royals team that is coming off their first playoff appearance since their World Series win over the Mets in 2015.