Mets' Nick Madrigal likely out for season due to shoulder surgery
The New York Mets have lost an important depth piece, Nick Madrigal, who is expected to miss the entire 2025 season.
As manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters on Friday, the utility infielder will undergo shoulder surgery that will likely knock him out for the year. Madrigal, who the Mets signed to a split contract in January, fractured his left shoulder in split-squad play on Sunday.
The Mets seemingly pivoted to Madrigal to have him serve as a versatile bench piece that can play second base, third base and shortstop. However, the injury bug caught up with the 27-year-old and now the Mets will either have to look internally or potentially bring back Jose Iglesias.
Iglesias, like lefty starter Jose Quintana, is a reliable mid-30s veteran who played a big role in the Mets' run to the NLCS last year. But up until this point, it appears that the Mets are comfortable going with what they have on their roster instead of a reunion.
Read More: Do the New York Mets have enough starting pitching depth?
The injury to Madrigal opens up an opportunity for Luisangel Acuña, a versatile and speedy middle infielder that can play shortstop, second base and third base as well. Acuña filled in nicely last season in his first taste of big-league action, posting a .966 OPS with three home runs in 14 games down the stretch of 2024. He also contributed as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement throughout the postseason.
Acuña is still just 22-years-old, but his skillset is electrifying. With a decent camp, Acuña, Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio could very well snag an Opening Day roster spot once spring training concludes. The Mets could use a backup shortstop to spell Francisco Lindor at times, which is where Acuña's experience at the position would come in hand.