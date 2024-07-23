Mets Indicate Their Stance on Pete Alonso Ahead of Trade Deadline
Don't count on it happening.
The New York Mets, who have a record of 51-48, are a half game up in the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They're also a half game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second position and 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top slot.
So don't expect them to trade their homegrown star in the next seven days, as the July 30 deadline date rapidly approaches.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have told teams they're "unlikely" to deal first baseman Pete Alonso. Although a number of clubs have shown interest in the 29-year-old slugger, New York isn't expected to ship out one of the most important pieces of their lineup.
Even if the Mets plummet across the next week, a trade involving Alonso is still probably unrealistic given both sides appear to want to stay together in the long-term, as the power-hitter gears up for free agency in the offseason.
Alonso is also a rental bat, which doesn't typically draw a big return in terms of prospects. He is having a down campaign as well.
While his overall numbers aren't poor, 19 home runs and a .771 OPS, these marks aren't close to his career-norms and paces. Particularly, his .322 on-base percentage and .449 slugging percentage are both well below his career averages (.339 OBP, .518 SLG).
What is concerning is that Alonso is slashing an abysmal .211/.336/.358 with a .694 OPS with runners in scoring position this year. The Mets need him to break out of his funk in this area, and catch fire down the stretch if they want to solidify a spot in the postseason.
For now, it's fair to believe that Alonso will be with the Mets through the end of the 2024 season before he hits the open market.