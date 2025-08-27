Mets' Jesse Winker takes a big step towards a potential return
The New York Mets' offense has been performing much better of late and it could still be in line for a potential boost down the stretch. Designated hitter Jesse Winker, who has played in just two games since early May due to various injuries, is set to begin a rehab assignment this afternoon with Low-A St. Lucie.
Winker is joining Jose Siri atop the St. Lucie lineup as two of David Stearns' big offseason acquisitions that haven't panned out due to injury issues. While Siri missed most of the year after suffering a fractured tibia in Sacramento in mid-April, Winker strained his oblique in St. Louis while playing the outfield in May before coming back for two games in July and hurting his back.
The Mets were hoping for Winker to be their primary designated hitter this season but he has only appeared in 26 games so far, batting .229 with one home run and 10 RBI in 70 at-bats. Winker has been around the team for most of the season, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated as recently as last week that Winker hadn't been doing much since receiving an epidural for his back, making this development a pleasant surprise.
Jesse Winker's Return Could Provide A Lift To A Surging Mets' Offense
The Mets' offense may be clicking now, but adding a proven veteran like Winker this late in the season could be a huge lift to the group. Winker delivered a lot of big hits for the Mets in the second half of 2024, and his postseason experience could make him a key weapon for Mendoza to utilize down the stretch.
Since Winker is just beginning his rehab assignment, the Mets would likely want him to get in at least a week of games to make sure his back can handle the rigors of playing every day. That timetable would bring the Mets past the period where rosters expand on September 1st, allowing the Mets to use him either as a DH or off their bench as a key pinch hitter in big spots.
The obvious candidate to be demoted for a potential Winker return is Ronny Mauricio, who has become the forgotten man in the third base platoon with both Brett Baty and Mark Vientos heating up. Winker is more suited to coming off the bench in big spots, so swapping Mauricio for Winker could be a better postseason fit for the Mets.
This is all contingent, of course, on Winker being able to navigate the remainder of the season without his back flaring up. The Mets would be wise to keep Winker out of the field for the remainder of the year, but as long as his back holds up, New York could add a key piece to their roster at some point in the next two weeks.