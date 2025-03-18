Mets legend reveals unique reason for Brett Baty support
New York Mets infielder Brett Baty has put himself in a great position to earn playing time during the start of the 2025 MLB season.
The combination of unfortunate injuries to second basemen Jeff McNeil and Nick Madrigal, New York deciding not to re-sign Jose Iglesias, and the great spring training that Baty has put together to this point — proven by his .308 average, .910 OPS, and 12 hits in 39 at-bats as of March 18 — makes it so the 25-year-old could be manning second base come Opening Day.
Baty finally finding success at the MLB level would be a welcome sight for any Mets fan, considering how he has been touted as a top prospect for the past several years.
Another member of the Mets community who's keen to see Baty succeed is the legendary José Reyes. However, his reason why is hilarious and unique, which he revealed during a March 17 appearance on SNY.
Read more: Should Mets add Ex-Yankees bust to bolster outfield depth?
"He's a good athlete, I think he's going to be just fine at second base," Reyes said, per an X post from SNY. "But this is going to be your last time playing every day. This is gonna be your opportunity now to perform and show people you belong in the major leagues.
"And also, you wear No. 7 come on! Let's go," Reyes continued while speaking about Baty.
Reyez is arguably the most iconic player in Mets franchise history to wear No. 7. With how Baty — who gave up No. 22 this season so Juan Soto could have it — has looked so far this spring, perhaps there's a chance 7 is his lucky number.