Mets' star excited for potential World Series matchup with Yankees
All eyes in the baseball world were on New York this weekend. The annual Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees has a little more at stake this year, with both teams sitting atop their respective divisions.
Following Saturday’s game, Mets slugger Pete Alonso was asked by reporters about the possibility of a Subway World Series this year. His response showed that the players on each team have enjoyed the playoff-like atmosphere just as much as the fans this weekend.
“It’d be sick. That’d probably be the best postseason matchup ever because you don’t have to go on the road, you’d have seven home games. It’s all in the same city, so there’s no cross-country flights, no travel, and you don’t have to worry about the great wall of traffic out of JFK. The ballpark, it’d be electric. But any chance we can avoid the Van Wyck, that’d be great.”
Alonso’s words likely resonated with fans from both boroughs. Ever since superstar Juan Soto left the Yankees to sign his record deal with the Mets in the offseason, the rivalry for New York’s baseball supremacy has grown even more intense. The slugger was quick to point out how passionate the Yankees fans have been this series, although he still believes last year's NLDS at Citi Field was the loudest stadium he's played in.
"Obviously it's loud and passionate, especially with us getting Juan this offseason, it's definitely up there for sure," Alonso said. "For me, I still think the number one place was our place after we beat Philly in the NLDS, I think that was top tier loudest after Francisco (Lindor) hit his grand slam."
In their current iterations, the Mets and Yankees have only met once in the World Series in 2000. Joe Torre’s Yankees took the series handily, four games to one, winning the World Series in Game 5 at Shea Stadium with Derek Jeter taking home MVP honors.
The Polar Bear has been an important part of the Mets’ red-hot start to the season. Through 46 games, Alonso is slashing .308/.414/.574 with nine home runs and 37 RBI. He had a pair of hits and an RBI in Saturday’s game.
If the atmosphere is as electric as it has been this weekend at Yankee Stadium in May, it’s hard to imagine what a Subway World Series would be like in year one of Soto’s new contract. While there is still a lot of baseball left to be played this season, the potential for a Subway World Series is no doubt a tantalizing one and would be a fitting way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the last time these two teams met for baseball’s holy grail.