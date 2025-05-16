Mets' Carlos Mendoza believes Juan Soto can 'handle' Yankees' hostile crowd
It's not going to be a friendly weekend between Juan Soto and Yankees fans with the first leg of the Subway Series kicking off in the Bronx on Friday night.
Soto of course helped snap the Yankees' 15-year drought without an AL pennant before leaving for the cross-town rival New York Mets in the offseason after just one year in pinstripes. Yankees fans were left shocked after their team was slightly outbid with Soto signing a 15-year, $765 million to jump ship to Queens.
But if anyone can handle what is expected to be a hostile crowd in the three-game Subway Series, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza believes it's the poised Soto.
"If somebody's able to handle it, it's Juan Soto," Mendoza told reporters. "I talked to him a couple of days ago and he's ready. He knows what's coming and he just has to enjoy it, embrace it and be himself."
The expectation is that Soto will receive a rude reception all weekend long whether it's at the plate or manning right field near the "bleacher creatures." This is the first time Soto will step foot in Yankee Stadium since signing the richest contract in sports history with the Mets.
Soto was traded to the Yankees in December of 2023 during Winter Meetings in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres. Soto proceeded to have a big year in his lone season in the Bronx, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs (career-high) and 109 RBI in 157 games. He also crushed a go-ahead three-run homer in the ALCS to propel the Yankees to the World Series.
The 26-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start as a Met, but has still been able to produce a .255/.380/.465 slash line, a .845 OPS, eight home runs and 20 RBI in his first 43 games of the season.
Soto is not going to get a warm reception from Yankees fans this weekend, but he is fully aware of the stakes. His skipper, Mendoza, believes he can handle it.