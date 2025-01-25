Mets' Mark Vientos Makes Opinion on Potential First Base Move Extremely Clear
Despite spring training now being just a couple weeks away, the New York Mets still don't know whether they'll be with or without Pete Alonso for the 2025 season.
The most recent updates about Alonso's free agency negotiations seems to suggest that he could be close to striking a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays (although a return to the Mets also seems possible). If the Polar Bear does sign elsewhere, indications are that New York will move third baseman Mark Vientos over to first and perhaps pursue a third baseman in free agency.
On January 24, an article from Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote, "Vientos met with Carlos Mendoza and infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, who gave him drills to work on at both first and third base. And Vientos has been doing so in South Florida, at times with the Mets St. Lucie (Single-A) manager Luis Rivera."
Vientos spoke with the media during the Mets Amazin' Day at Citi Field on January 25. And at one point, he was asked about potentially playing first base.
"They told me to take some reps, for sure. I've been taking reps over there, I've been getting ready for anything that happens," Vientos said, per an X post from SNY. "At the end of the day, you've gotta go out there [and] you've gotta play, so I'm just ready to do whatever it takes."
He was also asked if it would be tough to transition over to first base, considering the progress he made defensively at third base during the 2025 campaign.
"I love playing third base. But right now, my main focus is 'What can I do for us to get to the World Series and win a championship?' That's all I want," he responded, per SNY.
Major props to Vientos for prioritizing his team's needs over his individual desires.