Mets Notes: deGrom on Track to Start, McNeil in OF and More

According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom (right flexor tendinitis) is on track to make his start on Wednesday.

deGrom has been playing catch since his exiting his last start on Friday and threw a bullpen session earlier this week that went well.

As Rojas went on to note, he instructed Jeff McNeil to play some outfield on his rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn in order to be ready to move around once he returns to the big-league club. As of Tuesday, McNeil's rehab assignment has been moved to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets will have a bit of a log jam in the infield upon McNeil's return, and while Rojas said he will still get the bulk of the playing time at second base, guys are going to need to be able to play other positions in order for everyone to receive regular playing time. McNeil is expected to see time in left field once he is activated.

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro (neck tightness) is set to throw a light side session before the game on Tuesday to determine if he will be available tonight. If Castro cannot go, Rojas expects him to be ready on Wednesday, thus avoiding an IL trip.

In other news, outfielder Billy McKinney could play center field when Michael Conforto comes back from the IL, which could be by the end of next week. The Mets have faith in putting McKinney out there given how strong his defense in the corners has been.