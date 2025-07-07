Mets' Pete Alonso skipping 2025 Home Run Derby
Pete Alonso is one of the most familiar faces in the Home Run Derby, but he will not be participating in this year's event.
The New York Mets' first baseman revealed his decision to take a break from the Derby on Sunday. This was shortly after it was announced that Alonso had made the National League's All-Star Team as a reserve; the 30-year-old will join teammates Francisco Lindor (the NL's starting shortstop) and Edwin Díaz as part of the Midsummer Classic the day after the Derby.
Alonso's decision was surprising given his enjoyment of the event and his past success in it, but his reasoning was perfectly justified. He plans to take advantage of the rest provided by the All-Star break (participation in the game notwithstanding) and gear up for the second half of the year.
“I just decided not to do it this year,” Alonso said to the media. “I have never really fully enjoyed the three off-days, so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half. I’m in a groove with certain things.”
Alonso is just one of just four participants in the history of the Home Run Derby (dating back to 1985) to win the event multiple times; the other three are Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., another slugging first baseman in Prince Fielder, and former Met Yoenis Céspedes. Rarer still is Alonso's back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2021 (no event was held in 2020), which only Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and
Céspedes (2013-14, the former in Citi Field) had achieved previously.
When Alonso won the 2019 Derby as a rookie, he went on to hit a rookie-record 53 home runs by the end of the season. This currently stands as his most productive campaign in the majors, but he's on pace to have his best all-around season at the plate this year.
As of July 6, the 30-year-old boasts a .287/.380/.543 slash line with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 73 RBI, a .395 wOBA, and a 159 wRC+. The latter two statistics would be personal bests, and would significantly raise his value upon hitting free agency at the end of the year. More importantly to Alonso, though, is that his production has helped the Mets battle with the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown; New York trails Philadelphia by just a game and a half with six games before the break.
Despite not participating this year, Alonso still expressed his desire to participate in the future. “I love the event. It’s a sick event,” he said. “I definitely will do it again. It doesn’t mean ‘No’ forever. I figure I’ll take a break.”
With Alonso out, there are still five more open spots for the Home Run Derby; the three confirmed participants are Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the hosting Atlanta Braves, and James Wood of the Washington Nationals. The Derby will commence on July 14, while Alonso, Lindor, and Díaz will participate in the All-Star Game the next day.