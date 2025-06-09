Mets' Pete Alonso snags NL Player of the Week honors
It was a banner week for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Not only did he take sole position of second on the Mets’ all-time home-run list, but on Monday, he was named National League Player of the Week.
Despite the addition of free agent Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor’s hot start, the Polar Bear has served as the main offensive catalyst this season. Through one-third of the season, Alonso is putting up MVP-type numbers at the dish, leading the league in doubles and RBI. Less than four months ago, the Mets were unsure if Alonso would even be returning as he tested the waters of free agency.
Alonso’s prowess at the plate has led the Mets to a 42-24 start; the best record in the National League and the second best record in baseball. Last week, the Mets went 5-2 on their West Coast road trip, splitting the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and sweeping the hapless Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
The Polar Bear took full advantage of a depleted Dodgers’ pitching staff and the thin air in the Mile-High City. For the week, Alonso slashed .400/.486/.967 with five home runs, 15 RBI, and nine runs scored. For the year, Alonso is slashing .301/.396/.594 with 17 home runs and an MLB-leading 61 RBI.
His two-homer effort on Sunday at Colorado gave him 243 career long balls, putting him ahead of long-time Mets captain David Wright on the all-time list. Alonso sits just nine home runs behind Darryl Strawberry to become the Mets’ all-time home-run leader; at the pace he is on, there is no doubt Alonso will eclipse that mark at some point this year.
It isn’t just Alonso’s effort with the bat that has put him in that MVP conversation. Alonso has a sparkling .992 fielding percentage and has committed just four errors in 66 games. He’s also yet to miss a game this season, which is par for the course when it comes to Alonso; the Polar Bear has played in at least 152 games in every season with the Mets aside from the pandemic-shortened season (in which he played in 57 of 60 games). Last season, Alonso suited up in all 162 regular season games and all 13 playoff games as well.
This is just the second time that Alonso has won NL Player of the Week honors, with the first time coming in April 2024. In the American League, Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino took home the AL Player of the Week award.