Mets' pitching prospects drawing trade interest across the league
Over this past week, the New York Mets had several of their weaknesses exposed.
The team is currently mired in a six-game losing streak that has been extended by a sweep at the hands of the hated Atlanta Braves. New York will be playing the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, who have drawn even for first place in the NL East; the winner of the ensuing three-game set in the City of Brotherly Love will pull in front outright.
Fortunately, the Mets discovered their weak points when other teams are opening shop for the trade deadline. And according to a Friday article from The Athletic, sellers have plenty of interest in what the Amazins' may have to offer.
Insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that teams are honing in on the Mets' pitching-rich farm system. It's so full of talented arms, in fact, that top prospects like Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong may not be necessary for the Mets to offer in potential trades for key upgrades.
As an example of the Mets' minor league pitching depth, Rosenthal and Sammon noted that New York traded three pitching prospects during the 2024 trade deadline and another during the offseason; Tyler Stuart, Kade Morris, and Paul Gervase were traded for Jesse Winker, Paul Blackburn, and Tyler Zuber (respectively), while the Mets landed Jose Siri for Eric Orze. None of those arms were particularly high-ranking in the Amazins' system.
Prior to their six-game slide, the Mets were primarily targeting an outfielder (specifically a center fielder) and bullpen arms, with both areas in need of improvement. However, with the starting rotation suddenly plagued by injuries (both Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill landed on the IL over the past week), Rosenthal and Sammon mentioned the possibility of New York pursuing a frontline starter too.
Depending on how aggressive the Mets want to be, giving away arms like Sproat, McLean, or Tong would only be done in a true blockbuster deal. If the Mets are simply looking to get quality depth that can shore up weak points, then even their unranked prospects may have enough talent and development to get the job done. Top prospect rankings are useful for identifying future stars, but with a farm as deep as New York's, it's certainly not the end-all, be-all.
Is the Mets' losing streak concerning? Yes. But it may be the perfect time for it to happen, as the team now knows what they need to add if they want to reach their goals. And if these reports are any indication, the Mets won't have to mortgage their future to make important upgrades.