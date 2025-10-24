Mets prospect stays hot in the Arizona Fall League
It was another strong night for New York Mets No. 15 overall prospect Chris Suero.
Suero, who started the game in left field and batted leadoff, notched his third homer of the Arizona Fall League season while stealing two bases. He finished the night 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 12-3 victory over the Peoria Javelinas.
In seven games with Scottsdale, Suero now has three home runs, eight RBI, and four stolen bases while going 8-for-29 with a .965 OPS. Thursday's home run was the result of an eight-pitch at-bat where he fouled off two pitches to stay alive before catching a 93-mph fastball on the outside of the plate and launching it to deep right field.
The 403-foot opposite field shot was 106.6 mph off the bat and mirrored his first home run of the fall season that came on October 15th. But Suero has shown elite power to his pull-side too, demolishing a slider 356 feet to left field for his second homer on October 18th.
Chris Suero blasts third home run of AFL season
Despite playing just seven games, Suero is now tied for second in the AFL in home runs and ranks fifth in slugging percentage (.621). The 21-year-old has rotated defensively for Scottsdale, splitting time between left field, first base, and his primary position of catcher.
Suero's scorching start in the AFL is an extension of his minor league campaign which finished with a two-run home run that lifted his Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Erie SeaWolves to claim an Eastern League championship. Suero had two home runs in five postseason games during Binghamton's title run.
The Bronx native slashed .233/.379/.407 with 16 homers and 35 steals this year in 115 games combined with High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton. Suero boasted a .837 OPS in his 74 games with Brooklyn before being promoted to Double-A and finished the year with the most steals of any catcher in the minor leagues (35).
Suero's speed and natural power make him an interesting prospect to watch going into next season. Even if his development behind the plate moves slower than his offensive output, his ability to play first base and outfield make it easy to move him through the minor league system if he continues to flash his bat and athleticism.
Also making appearances for Scottsdale on Thursday night were RHP Jordan Geber and RHP Austin Troesser. Geber allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out two in one inning, while Troesser allowed one walk and had a strikeout in one scoreless frame.
It was the first AFL outing for Geber, who had an up-and-down season in the minor leagues. The 26-year-old was great in Double-A boasting a 2.35 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 23 innings but could not find it in Triple-A and had an 8.03 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. Troesser tossed 15 innings for High-A Brooklyn this year, maintaining a 4.80 ERA with 18 strikeouts.
As the AFL season continues, look for Suero along with fellow Mets standout prospect Nick Morabito (No. 16) to keep their hot starts rolling. Scottsdale is set to take on the Salt River Rafters at 3:30 PM EST on Thursday.