Mets Reportedly Exploring Reunion With Former All-Star Slugger
NEW YORK - Now this would certainly be a homecoming.
The New York Mets are exploring a number of different avenues to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline, as we move closer to the July 30 date in the next three days.
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets, who are mulling the idea of adding a left-handed bat, have had discussions with the San Francisco Giants about old friend Michael Conforto.
Conforto, a corner outfielder, spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career in Queens after the Mets selected him in the first-round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
However, the 31-year-old has really fallen off since joining the Giants prior to the 2023 season. In 205 games in San Francisco, Conforto is slashing just .234/.320/.396 with a .716 OPS.
Conforto had a down campaign in what was his walk-year with the Mets in 2021. He then missed all of 2022 due to a freak shoulder injury.
Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants in the 2022-2023 offseason. He decided against opting out of his contract this past winter.
At the start of his career, Conforto looked like a budding star, putting up strong numbers from 2017-2020. Overall, the lefty swinger had a .255/.356/.468 with a .824 OPS, 132 homers and 396 RBIs in 757 games as a Met.
Right fielder Starling Marte is currently on the IL, but progressing in his rehab from a bone bruise in his right knee. The versatile Jeff McNeil has taken his place in the outfield, and is on fire since the All-Star break ended. That said, the Mets still have interest in adding another outfielder, who is a lefty hitter. Conforto fits that bill, and they have discussed it.