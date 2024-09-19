Mets’ Rising Star Named to ‘All-Breakout Team’
In what has been an incredible season for so many New York Mets players, perhaps no performance has been as impressive as the breakout of Mark Vientos.
Back in March, Vientos was a casualty of the opening day roster cuts, starting the season down in Triple-A Syracuse. He was called up for three days during Starling Marte’s bereavement leave at the end of April but was quickly sent back down. Finally, on May 15th, Vientos would be called up for good, replacing former Mets top prospect Brett Baty at third base.
In his article highlighting this year’s ‘All Breakout Team’, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter chose Vientos as the league’s breakout third baseman, over Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays and Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers.
Vientos’ selection is for good reason; the right-handed power hitter has slashed .270/.325/.516 this season with 24 home runs and 64 RBI. His .325 on-base percentage has made him a fixture near the top of the Mets’ lineup. Vientos also has a 2.5 fWAR, which puts him fourth on the Mets behind only Francisco Lindor (7.4), Sean Manaea (2.8), and Brandon Nimmo (2.7).
Since he was called back up on May 15th, Vientos ranks in the top five in home runs (23), RBI (63), and slugging percentage (.509), and is sixth in the league in batting average (.267) among all third basemen.
Other players selected by Reuter for the annual list include Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, and Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. The Bleacher Report All-Breakout Team is meant to highlight non-rookies who were able to reach a new level of success compared to their careers so far.
Vientos is currently playing on a $740,000 contract with the Mets, and is still under pre-arbitration. With the team being linked to free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, Vientos could be looking at moving to another position; both designated hitter J.D. Martinez and first baseman Pete Alonso are also looking for new contracts this offseason, and Vientos could be a younger, cheaper replacement for either of those two stars.