Mets' rotation struggles as injuries and inconsistencies persist
The New York Mets find themselves in unfamiliar territory for the first time in 2025. Not only were they swept for the first time this season after losing three straight to the Tampa Bay Rays, but the starting rotation struggled and now faces questions.
Despite still leading the majors with a 2.97 ERA, the Mets' staff suddenly feels vulnerable. A combination of injuries, inconsistencies, and uncertainties about pitchers working their way back from injury have put stress on one of baseball's most reliable starting pitching rotations.
The first major blow came on Thursday when Kodai Senga exited his start against the Nationals with a hamstring injury. After cruising through 5.2 innings, Senga suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain while covering first base in the sixth inning.
While the injury isn't considered severe, Mets fans and the organization have reason to be cautious. Senga's tenure in New York has been marked by injuries, and the third-year starter has seen his fair share of setbacks when recovering from them.
Yet Senga's injury wasn't the only storyline. Clay Holmes lasted just five innings in Friday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay, throwing 79 pitches before being pulled. It marked the 12th time in 14 starts that Holmes reached at least five innings, but the early hook raised eyebrows.
"We knew today, before that outing, that we were going to keep him at 85 max," manager Carlos Mendoza said post-game on Friday.
Even with reports of post-start soreness following his outing in Colorado, Holmes's short outing raises questions about his long-term sustainability in a starter's role. Also concerning is the righty's increasing tendency of giving up the long ball; after not giving up a single home run in his first seven starts, Holmes has given up nine home runs in his last seven.
As for Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning, they both struggled mightily this weekend as neither made it out of the fifth inning.
Megill was roughed up in Saturday's 8-4 loss, lasting just 3.2 innings while allowing six runs (three earned), hitting two batters, and committing two throwing errors. After a stellar April posting an ERA of 1.73, Megill has struggled since; he's posted a 5.96 ERA in five May starts, and a 5.52 ERA through three starts in June.
Canning didn't fare much better in yesterday's 9-0 loss, allowing six runs and five walks across 4 1/3 innings. Like Megill, Canning has struggled after an exceptional April, with a 4.09 ERA in May, and an ERA nearing 6.00 in June.
What has been the backbone in a strong start to 2025 hit a massive roadblock against the Rays. And things won't get easier, as the Mets are beginning a pivotal road stretch against division rivals Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Still, there is reason for optimism as the Mets have excelled against other NL East teams this year with a 12-4 record, including a sweep of the Phillies in late April at Citi Field.
That being said, the Mets' starting pitching will need to bounce back if the team hopes to regain its rhythm after being swept.