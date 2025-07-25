Inside The Mets

Mets seen as best trade fit for ex-Yankees star

Could the New York Mets reunite with this starter who's all-too familiar with the Big Apple?

Grant Young

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The New York Mets addressed the most pressing component of their trade deadline plans on July 25, when they acquired southpaw reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles.

However, all indications are the Mets aren't going to stop there. Not only are they likely to get at least one more reliever, but it has been reported that they've been actively engaging with teams about adding additional bats and potentially starting pitchers.

Read more: Insider predicts Mets will trade for this starter and outfielder

One player who has been linked to the Mets via trade in recent months is Athletics hurler Luis Severino. Of course, Severino pitched for the Mets in 2024, posting a 3.91 regular season ERA in 182 innings. He also spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Jul 11, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Severino Called Mets' Best Trade Fit

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer sees a world where Severino (whose first year of a three-deal with the Athletics has not gone well) and the Mets reunite in the coming days, which he conveyed in a July 25 article.

"This is a two-time All-Star whose right arm remains a live wire. The Mets got a 3.91 ERA and 182.0 innings out of it in 2024, and they sure could use more pitching of that ilk amid a rotation that is beset by question marks," Rymer wrote. "Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas have all spent time on the IL this year. Meanwhile, David Peterson is nearing his career high for innings and Clay Holmes has already blown way past his.

"We'll also level with you and cut to the big reason we picked the Mets here: They might be the only team in MLB that can look at Severino's contract and not be overcome with sticker shock," he continued.

Mets fans still hold Severino in high regard for how he performed last season, and surely wouldn't be averse to him re-joining the rotation for another postseason run.

Grant Young
