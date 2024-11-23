Mets Should Target Pair of Non-Tendered All-Star Closers to Bolster Bullpen
The New York Mets will be looking to add to their bullpen this offseason and two former All-Star closers just became available.
Right-hander Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, and righty Kyle Finnegan, non-tendered by the Washington Nationals, are both now free agents.
The Mets could buy-low on either arm by taking a flier on one of them with the hope of a bounce-back campaign.
Starting pitcher Luis Severino was one hurler the Mets and president of baseball operations David Stearns took a chance on last offseason after five straight seasons of injury and underperformance. It was ultimately a move that paid dividends as Severino, who signed a one-year, $13 million prove it deal with the Mets, emerged as a frontline starter in the rotation.
Romano and/or Finnegan would likely cost much-less given they are relief pitchers.
Romano posted an abysmal 6.59 ERA and eight saves last season, but was limited to just 15 appearances due to right elbow inflammation. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is not far removed from back-to-back All-Star campaigns with Toronto in 2022 and 2023.
When healthy, Romano has been one of the better closers in baseball, saving 95 games for the Blue Jays from 2021-2023.
As for Finnegan, the former Nationals' closer was brought up in trade rumors at last summer's deadline, but Washington ultimately held onto him. Although he received the first All-Star nod of his career in 2024 and finished with 38 saves on the season, Finnegan struggled in the second-half of the year with a 5.79 ERA in his last 24 appearances.
The Mets already have a closer in the hard-throwing Edwin Diaz. But taking a chance on Romano and/or Finnegan makes sense because if they can return to their top form it would create a reliable setup option for Diaz.
Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Drew Smith, Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino are all free agents. For that, the Mets must continue to add to their bullpen this winter, and proven arms such as Romano and Finnegan could be pieces they could go after.