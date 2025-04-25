Mets’ slugger named early choice for best player in NL by MLB.com
Three months ago, Pete Alonso wasn’t sure where he would be playing this year. Now, 25 games into the season, Alonso is a major reason why the New York Mets have the best record in baseball.
After posting the lowest OPS of his career in 2024, many wondered if the Polar Bear would be back in Queens, especially after the Mets shelled out $765 million to sign Juan Soto. In mid-February, Alonso did re-sign with the team on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after 2025. If Alonso wants the contract he thinks he deserves, he would need to prove himself this year.
So far in 2025, Alonso’s numbers speak for themselves. Through the first 25 games, the slugger is slashing .341/.440/.681 with six home runs and 27 RBI. Alonso is enjoying the same success that many have enjoyed hitting behind Soto in the lineup, including reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.
While the National League is full of superstar names, MLB.com writer Mike Lupica has honed in on Alonso as his early choice for the NL’s best player. In a league with names like Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., and, of course, Soto, Alonso’s numbers are dwarfing them all while making a fraction of the headlines.
Alonso’s underlying numbers are even more impressive. According to a segment by MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa, Alonso has made major improvements at the plate with two strikes; his slugging percentage with two strikes against him is nearly double his career average, and his strikeout rate is down by nearly 20%. Alonso has been more patient at the plate and is hitting the ball to all parts of the field, which has contributed to his inflated stat line.
On Wednesday, it was Alonso who stepped up once again in extra innings, delivering his MLB-leading 11th double to tie the game and later scoring the winning run on a Starling Marte bloop single. The victory gave the Mets a perfect 7-0 homestand and back-to-back sweeps against the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. It also gave the Mets a 12-1 home record to begin the season, their best start in franchise history.
Lupica called Alonso “the most popular homegrown player the Mets have had since David Wright,” which is quite an indictment. He also wrote that “no one in the league has been more valuable so far than the Polar Bear,” and it’s hard to argue with that.
While most have expected Soto to lead the Mets' offense, Alonso has been the engine driving the team to the top of the standings so far. If he can keep this production up, Alonso will be a very rich man if he exercises his opt-out clause this offseason.