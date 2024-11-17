Mets Star Pitcher Likely to Decline Qualifying Offer
It looks like the New York Mets will be going 0-for-3 with its three qualifying offers for next season.
As first reported by The Athletic's Will Sammon, it is believed that Mets pitcher Luis Severino will be declining his qualifying offer in search of a multi-year deal. Severino was given a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer for next season, which is the same offer extended to both Sean Manaea and first baseman Pete Alonso. Both have already declined their offers in favor of seeking a long-term deal in free agency.
Of the three, it was believed that Severino had the best shot at returning to the Mets on the one-year deal. Last December, Severino signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Mets in a “prove-it” season for the veteran. The 30-year-old was plagued by injuries over the past few years, suiting up in just 45 games between 2019 and 2023.
Severino started 31 games for the Mets in 2024, posting an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. The hard-throwing righty also managed an impressive K/BB ratio of 161:60 across 182.0 innings pitched. In the playoffs, Severino started three games and went 1-1 with 13 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.
Severino was part of a group of veterans who filled in admirably in the rotation when ace Kodai Senga went down with a shoulder injury during spring training; Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea (who, like Severino, are also free agents) helped fill this void as well.
If the Mets do not re-sign Severino, they will have some question marks in their rotation heading into 2025; as of now, Senga and Paul Blackburn are the only starters under contract with the club. The Mets have been linked to some big-name free agents including Corbin Burnes and Yusei Kikuchi, in addition to trade rumors involving White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet.
Regardless of whether Severino stays in Queens or not, it appears that the Mets' rotation will undergo a massive overhaul for the second straight offseason.