Mets’ Starling Marte ‘not really worried’ about apparent knee issue
During the ninth inning of the New York Mets' eventual 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday, there was a notable injury scare from one of their veteran players.
When Starling Marte came up to bat, the veteran showed some clear pain in his knee, which resulted in the training staff and bench coach John Gibbons exiting the dugout to check on him. Gibbons was the Mets' acting manager after Carlos Mendoza was tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes in the at-bat prior to Marte's.
Marte would end up finishing his at-bat, grounding out to third base, but was clearly not running 100% down the first base line. It's worth mentioning that Marte was starting in left field for New York on Sunday, making it just the fifth time this season he started a game in the outfield.
After the game, Mendoza revealed that the 36-year-old's knee "flared up" during his final at-bat.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com later reported that Marte was not "really worried" about his knee issue, as he is still awaiting the official results from team doctors.
Despite Marte not seeming too worried about his knee, injuries have been a common theme for the once-everyday player for the Amazins' over the last couple of seasons. Marte appeared in just 94 games for the Mets during the 2024 season after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee. The 2023 campaign was also an injury-riddled season for Marte, as a neck sprain in April, followed by a groin injury and migraines in August, limited him to playing just 86 games.
The Mets are hoping Marte won't miss any significant time, as he has been hot at the plate over the last several games. After going 3-for-5 on Sunday against the Bronx Bombers, Marte has now gone 9-for-25 (.360) over his last seven games, driving in three runs. His last three games have also come from the leadoff spot, giving the Amazins' lineup a spark plug against left-handed pitching.
If the Mets do end up losing Marte for a while, they're expected to have DH/outfielder Jesse Winker back on Tuesday for their series against the Baltimore Orioles. The 31-year-old has been out since the beginning of May with a strained right oblique.