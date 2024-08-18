Mets' Starter Dominates Marlins; Can This Get Him Back on Track?
Luis Severino was in a bit of a funk entering Saturday.
The New York Mets' right-hander had lost each of his last three starts, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) and 20 hits in 13 innings pitched for a 9.69 ERA. For the first time since March 30, Severino had an ERA over 4, at 4.17.
But Severino, 30, responded to this stretch with one of the best performances of his career.
Against the Miami Marlins, the nine-year veteran was absolutely sensational, going the distance while allowing only four hits and no runs. In the second shutout of his career and first since 2018, Severino punched out eight batters and issued just one free pass in a 4-0 Mets victory at Citi Field. It was the Mets' first shutout since Jacob deGrom tossed one on April 23, 2021.
The righty threw 113 pitches in wet, rainy conditions; although he was already efficient in the first five innings with 61 pitches, a complete game became a legitimate possibility for Severino after remarkably fast sixth and seventh frames. He threw just four pitches in the sixth inning by getting three groundouts, including a sensational play by third baseman Mark Vientos to rob Xavier Edwards of a bunt single. Severino needed just 10 pitches to finish the seventh inning, which ended on a diving catch by Brandon Nimmo in left field to rob Kyle Stowers.
But Severino labored in the eighth inning, which raised his pitch count to 97. He needed eight pitches to strike out Vidal Brujan before losing a nine-pitch battle to Nick Fortes, who doubled. But he was able to escape by getting Edwards out on two pitches, inducing a grounder back to himself.
In between the Mets' half of the eighth and the top of the ninth, the 30-year-old talked with manager Carlos Mendoza, who was considering going to the bullpen but was still willing to leave Severino in to finish his masterpiece.
“He told me, ‘Do you feel good? Don’t be a hero here, we need you,’” Severino said of the conversation with his skipper. “[I told him], ‘I feel good.’ There were a lot of innings that I threw six pitches, so I wasn’t tired. And when he gave me the opportunity in the ninth, I emptied the tank and that’s what I did.”
Severino began the ninth inning by hitting Jake Burger with his first pitch, prompting Mendoza to come to the mound. However, instead of a pitching change, it was a simple mound visit; teammate Francisco Lindor told the righty to remain confident when talking to Mendoza.
“When he was coming out, Lindor told me he’s not out here yet. Convince him that you feel ready and feel good,” Severino said. “I told [Mendoza] to give me one hitter at a time and that’s what we did. Threw a couple of good pitches and got out of that inning.”
Ultimately, Mendoza left Severino in the game as the Citi Field crowd cheered in delight. With his manager, teammates, and fans behind him, Severino threw 13 more pitches; he struck out Jesus Sanchez looking, got Jonah Bride to pop up in foul territory, and ended the game by getting Derek Hill to chase a slider in the dirt. The stadium erupted as the 30-year-old unleashed his trademark "Sevy scream".
“It was amazing,” Severino said about the fans chanting his name. “That was really fun to go out there and compete for this fan base. They gave me a little bit of force to go out there and compete for everybody. Hearing my name out there got me where I needed to be.”
Severino's gem improved the Mets' record to 64-59; they now trail the rival Atlanta Braves by just one game for the last Wild Card spot in the NL.