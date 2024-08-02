Mets Surprisingly Already Linked To Astros Superstar In Free Agency
The New York Mets didn't make any massive investments in the club last offseason but that likely will change in free agency this year.
New York had so much money on the books last offseason that it opted to go for smaller deals and see how the 2024 season played out. Things have worked out for the Mets overall this season despite a rough start and they are right in the middle of the National League Wild Card fight.
The Mets likely will be back in the playoffs this year and could get even better next year. It's too early to know anything about free agency, but the Mets will have more money to spend than anyone else and likely won't be afraid to do so.
New York has been linked to New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto and likely will make him a massive offer. If the Mets miss out on him, though, don't be surprised if they pivot to any of the other top options on the market and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer even linked them to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
"As long as Bregman remains on this track, he's going to enter the market as a legitimate candidate for a $200 million deal," Rymer said. "That would limit his market, but some notable teams could be in the mix for a big-ticket third baseman. The Yankees could use one, as could the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Seattle Mariners), and maybe the Mets and the (Washington Nationals) if the latter indeed wants to get back in the spending game."
Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in baseball over the last nearly 10 years and could go a long way in adding a boost to the Mets' offense. Soto will be the club's likely top priority but if they miss out don't be surprised if Bregman's name pops up more.
