Mets Surprisingly Trade Promising Versatile Slugger to AL Club
The New York Mets made a trade on Tuesday, and although it doesn't appear to be a serious move to upgrade the team ahead of the deadline, it was a bit surprising.
Veteran utility man Rylan Bannon was having a big season in Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .254/.392/.475 with a .867 OPS, 15 home runs, 57 RBI and seven stolen bases in 79 games. Despite being blocked by Mark Vientos and Jose Iglesias at the big-league level, Bannon was seemingly a solid depth piece as a utility player if an injury were to occur.
However, the Mets traded Bannon to the Minnesota Twins earlier today with the return yet to be revealed. It's unknown whether the Mets are receiving cash or players back from Minnesota.
Bannon has very minimal major league experience, only seven total games, which has come with the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and NL East rival Atlanta Braves. He has gone just 2-for-20 with both hits coming with Baltimore in 2022. But he has shown some pop at the plate in the minor leagues since being selected in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In seven seasons in the minors, the righty swinger has slashed .252/.363/.450 with 105 home runs in 654 games.
Bannon saw time in the corner outfield spots, and at second base, third base and shortstop for the Syracuse Mets this year. With Starling Marte out indefinitely with a knee injury, Bannon could have possibly auditioned for the Mets' right field job, but now this is no longer an option as he has been shipped out to the Twins.