Mets take former two-way player with their first pick in 2025 draft
With the 38th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected a former two-way player from the University of Michigan.
Mitch Voit started his career with the Michigan Wolverines three years ago, primarily as a starting pitcher. After making his debut against Indiana at the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, Voit looked poised to be a top pitching prospect from the same school that produced pitchers like Jim Abbott and former one-time Met Rich Hill.
But Voit struggled on the mound in 2024, posting a 5.49 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 10 starts; he allowed a total of 13 home runs and 38 earned runs in just 62.1 innings of work. After those 10 starts, Voit took some time to reflect on his future as a pitcher and opted to focus on establishing himself as a position player instead.
It was a decision that paid off for Voit, who led the Wolverines in both hits and total bases in 2024. He followed that with a breakout year in 2025, slashing .346/.471/.668 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 56 games played. Voit also flashed some speed with 14 stolen bases in 16 attempts, and showed his poise at the plate by drawing 40 walks while striking out just 34 times.
Voit is ranked 63rd on MLB’s Top 250 Draft Prospects List, making him the fifth-ranked second baseman. Second base was an area of need for the Mets in their system, with Jeremy Rodriguez and A.J. Ewing being the only second basemen in the team’s top 30 prospects. Ewing has played a majority of his games in the outfield this year, so Voit could quickly rise to be the top second baseman in the Mets’ system.
It remains to be seen if the Mets have plans to put Voit through the team’s highly successful pitching lab. But Voit’s emergence as a patient hitter with power and speed, as well as above-average athleticism on defense, could make him the promising second baseman the organization has been waiting for.