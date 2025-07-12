Mets' No. 1 prospect homers twice on Friday, continues bounce-back season
New York Mets No. 1 prospect Jett Williams is generating serious buzz and excitement after his two-homer game last night and overall resurgent 2025 season with Double-A Binghamton.
After being limited to 33 games in 2024 due to a right wrist injury, the Mets' 2022 first-round pick is showcasing his enormous potential. In 76 games this season so far, Williams is slashing .283/.393/.493 with an .886 OPS, eight home runs, and 31 RBI; the 21-year-old has also swiped 25 bases in 30 attempts, showing off the speed and aggressiveness that make him a dangerous dual threat.
Williams' versatility is arguably the most important aspect of his game, and can provide tremendous upside in the big leagues. While the No. 45 prospect according to MLB.com is primarily a shortstop, he has seen greater exposure in center field as the season has progressed.
While Williams still has a ways to go before he makes his Mets debut, the possibility of him playing in center upon his arrival in the big leagues is growing more realistic as the Mets' center field woes continue.
Primary center fielder Tyrone Taylor has struggled at the plate all season, slashing just .211/.266/.314 with an abysmal 68 OPS+. Furthermore, offseason acquisition Jose Siri has hardly seen the field in 2025 and has struggled when he has. While Jeff McNeil has filled in at center more frequently as of late, his long-term fit there remains questionable.
The Mets have reportedly been intersted in acquiring high-end center fielders such as Jarren Duran and Cedric Mullins in recent weeks, yet no one truly knows how much interest or urgency there is from the front office in making those moves happen.
In addition to the uncertainty, acquiring a center fielder the caliber of the 2024 AL All-Star Duran or 2021 All-Star Mullins would not be cheap. Duran is arbitration-eligible in 2026, and is not a free agent until after the 2028 season; if the 28-year-old is dealt, the Red Sox certainly will demand a haul for him. While Mullins is less pricey than Duran, he also won't come cheap.
If the Mets don't make a splash at center field before the deadline, they may be forced to look internally for a solution, and Williams stands out as the best long-term option.
A call-up this season remains unlikely, but continued success in Double-A and eventually Triple-A could accelerate his development. If Williams keeps producing at the level he is, he may soon force his way into the conversation, and potentially into the Mets outfield for 2026.